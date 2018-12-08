November 2, 1961 – December 3, 2018
RACINE—Orlando J. Jaimes, 57, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Monday, December 3, 2018.
Orlando was born on November 2, 1961 to the late Eduardo Jaimes Albiter and Maria Antonia Gorosquieta Jaimes. With a profound work ethic, Orlando was the owner & operator of Miraz Restaurant (corner of Sheridan Rd. & 75th Street in Kenosha). He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church – Kenosha. Among his interests, Orlando was a Dallas Cowboy football fan, had a great appreciation for music and above all, was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Evangelina; children, Nancy (husband, Kevin Martinez) Jaimes, Orlando Jaimes, Jr., Anayely Jaimes and Antonia Jimenez; grandchildren, Eduardo Jaimes and Anayely Solis; sisters and brothers, Maria (Luis) Martinez, Jose Misael Jaimes, Eduardo Jaimes, Pedro Jaimes, Edith (Narcizo) Beltran, Gener Jaimes, Osiel (Angelica) Jaimes, Rene Jaimes and Abigail (Norberto) Rapeta; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Orlando was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Antonia Jaimes and brother, Servando Jaimes.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Hessel officiating. Entombment will follow inside the chapel mausoleum of Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
