BURLINGTON—Ora M. Sommers, age 88, passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove.
Ora was born January 25, 1930 to Clyde and Helen (nee Hansen) Pearson in Beloit, WI. Her early life was spent in Kenosha where she attended school. She was united in marriage to Eugene Sommers on October 21, 1946 in Kenosha at Friedens Lutheran Church. Following their marriage they resided in Little Rock, AR, then relocated to Burlington in 1948. Eugene passed away June 6, 2010.
Ora worked as a clerk at Don’s Liquor Store and Kolm’s SuperValu for many years. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church. Ora was very active in the community, she was involved with the Election Board, volunteered with Love Inc. active in Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, and president of her Apartment’s Sunshine Club. She loved to play cards, take trips to the Casino and getting away to her cabin in Portage. Ora was an avid Packers Fan and always wore her “Starr” Jersey for the games.
Ora is survived by her children Jack (Linda) Sommers of Burlington, Kitty (Tom) Sieker of Crivitz, Amy (Bob) Bray of Elkhorn and Keith (Michele) Sommers of Burlington, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a grandson, a great-granddaughter and a sister, Elva.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove and to her special friend Penny Wiora for all their care and compassion.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 10:00 AM until 12:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha following the service.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.