MILWAUKEE—Ora Lee Bland (nee: Castor), age 100, answered The Call of Her Loving Savior on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Bayside, Wisconsin. The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am—11:00 a.m. Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby will be officiating the service. Entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for her complete obituary.