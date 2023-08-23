Feb. 13, 1927—Aug. 19, 2023
RACINE—Olympia Eliades, age 96, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023. She was born in Grevena, Greece, February 13, 1927.
Funeral services celebrating Olympia’s life will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023, 11:00 am, at Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Rd. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Thursday, 10:00 am until time of service at the church. Please refer to funeral home website for a full obituary.
