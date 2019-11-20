Olivia Allen
0 comments

Olivia Allen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

10/15/1939—11/18/2019

MUKWANAGO—Olivia Allen passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Waukesha, WI.

Olivia is survived by her two devoted sons, Michael (Jill) Allen and Scott (Angila) Allen, and grandchildren Ryan, Dylan, Lauren, Morgan, Christine and Ellie, as well as her long-time companion, David Lass, and her older brother, Donald Fieder, and nephew, Mark (Abbie) Fieder of Palatine, IL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the 10:00 AM. Funeral Service will follow at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, 3457 Osborne Blvd., Racine, WI at 12:30 PM. Condolences at www.beckerritter.com

Becker Ritter

contactus@beckerritter.com

262-782-5330

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News