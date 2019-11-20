10/15/1939—11/18/2019
MUKWANAGO—Olivia Allen passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Waukesha, WI.
Olivia is survived by her two devoted sons, Michael (Jill) Allen and Scott (Angila) Allen, and grandchildren Ryan, Dylan, Lauren, Morgan, Christine and Ellie, as well as her long-time companion, David Lass, and her older brother, Donald Fieder, and nephew, Mark (Abbie) Fieder of Palatine, IL.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the 10:00 AM. Funeral Service will follow at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, 3457 Osborne Blvd., Racine, WI at 12:30 PM. Condolences at www.beckerritter.com
Becker Ritter
262-782-5330
