Olga Rodriguez

Dec. 16, 1951—March 16, 2022

RACINE — Olga (nee: Villarreal) Rodriguez, 70 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Racine WI. She was born December 16, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas, to Filemon and Agustina (nee: Garza) Villarreal.

Survivors include husband, Santos Rodriguez; children: daughter, Christina (Racine); sons: Phillip (San Antonio, TX) and Adam (Racine). Further survived by sister, and brother-in-law, Socorro “Mary” (Raul) Villarreal of San Antonio; brothers and sisters-in-law: Guadalupe (Irene) Villarreal of Prentice, WI; John (Digna) Villarreal of Racine, WI; Manuel (Gracie) Villarreal, Kyong Villarreal and Esther Villarreal all of San Antonio, TX; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Margarita Baker, Martha Martinez, Magdalena Martinez and Martin Martinez and Alma (James) Hilgenberg; Frank “Jr.” Anchondo, Hector Anchondo, Richard Anchondo.

Lopez cousins: Santos “Tita” Lopez of San Antonio, TX; Alvina cousins: Josie, Carlota & Johnny of California many nieces and nephews in Texas and Wisconsin too numerous to mention by name; Those that went before and will be reunited with are: parents, Filemon & Augustina (Garza) Villarreal; paternal grandparents & maternal grandparents; special aunt & uncle (Guardians), Aurelia and Antonio Lopez; cousin & brother: Rosa “Rosie” (Lopez) and Domingo “Mingo” Villarreal; cousins: Jose “Joe” Lopez and Vicente Garza; Consuelo “Chelo” Lopez, Eduardo (Angie) Lopez of San Antonio, TX; Madrina & Padrino: Elvira and Jose Garza; brothers & sisters-in-law: Isaias “Challo” (Delfina); Pedro “Pete” (Eudelia); Genaro (Fela); Filemon “Monche” (Chavela); Jose “Chito”, Villarreal and sister & brother-in-law Anita (Cosme) DeLaO; and brother Raymond Villarreal.

Per Olga’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation Remains will be returned home, to San Antonio, Texas, to be buried with mom at a small service in Cementario San Lorenzo at a later date.

Olga also loved her feline family: Pepper, Felix, Ruger and Cinnamon. Those who wish to do something in Olga’s memory can make a donation to Kindred Kitties (Kenosha), Racine Humane Society (Racine), ASPCA or any other animal rescue organization or animal shelter Helping to alleviate animal suffering is the biggest gift you can give.

