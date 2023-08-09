May 7, 1950—August 3, 2023
Olga Mary (nee: Lemut) Gasparova, 73, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Ascension All-Saints Hospital.
Olga was born in Landchut, West Germany on May 7, 1950 to the late Zivan Tesic and Maria Lemut. She was a lifetime resident of Racine after coming to the United States at the age of seven. Olga was united in marriage to Josip Gasparov in 1984. After graduating from William Horlick High School, she worked as a personal banker, retiring after 27 years with Northshore Bank. Olga enjoyed cooking, and loved gardening and tending to her plants and flowers.
She will be missed by her husband, Josip Gasparov; brother, Mike (Kathy) Lemut; sister, Mary Cody; sister-in-law, Dragica Ivanovcka nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Preceded in death by brothers-in-law, William Cody, Dimitar, Gaspar and Alfred Gasparov and sister-in-law, Gurga Draskovic.
A visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404