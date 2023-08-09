Olga was born in Landchut, West Germany on May 7, 1950 to the late Zivan Tesic and Maria Lemut. She was a lifetime resident of Racine after coming to the United States at the age of seven. Olga was united in marriage to Josip Gasparov in 1984. After graduating from William Horlick High School, she worked as a personal banker, retiring after 27 years with Northshore Bank. Olga enjoyed cooking, and loved gardening and tending to her plants and flowers.