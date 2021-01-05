 Skip to main content
Olga Lopez (nee: Villarreal)
1937—2020

Survived by sons: Jimmie Jr. (Erica), Larry (Sheila) Johnny (Janice), Bobby Dean (Renee), Grandchildren: Jimmie III, Jennie, Sarah, Jacob, Christopher, Aaron, Jennifer, Selena, Jonathan, and Jessica, Great Grandchildren: Joseph, Xavier, Olivia, Mason, Elaina and Adaline and siblings: Rose, Blanca and Bob

Preceded in death by: Husband Jimmie Sr., siblings: Mary Lou, Armendina, Aurora, and Chema.

