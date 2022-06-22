Dec. 11, 1952—June 10, 2022

Olga Fernandez Sabala, 69, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 10, 2022. Born in Racine, WI on December 11, 1952, the daughter of Domingo M. Fernandez and Margarita D. Fernandez. She was joined in marriage to Sirildo Sabala on August 2, 1975.

She is survived by her husband, Sirildo Sabala; sons and daughters: Pauline F. Diaz (Ricardo), Caleb Sabala (Jamie), Joseph Sabala, Joel Sabala (Regina), Andrea M. Sabala, and Suzanne M. Sabala; grandchildren: Sabrina, Caleb, Esmeralda, Natalie, Elijah, Isabel, Isadora, James, and Christian; five great-grandchildren; nine siblings: Yolonda Trinidad (Fred), Samuel Fernandez (Karen), Jane Trinidad, Arthur Fernandez, Esther Ramirez (Joe), Jesse Fernandez, Domingo Fernandez Jr. (Geri), Daniel Fernandez, and Connie Fernandez.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Domingo and Margarita Fernandez and sister, Yolonda Trinidad.

A private memorial was held in Lake City, FL by her immediate family.

A special thank you for all the love and support from all of those who loved her. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend who was always there to share words of wisdom about the Lord to anyone she crossed paths with.

She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.