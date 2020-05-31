× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1925—2020

Olga Eleanor Brusko, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Olga was born to Anton and Margaret (nee Laursen) Fogsgaard on February 22, 1925. She lived in Racine most of her life and attended Park High School. On October 9, 1948, Olga was united in marriage to John M. Brusko; the two of them were blessed with two sons and 63 cherished years of marriage.

Olga worked at Bozell, Jacobs, Kenyon, & Eckhardt (formerly Western Advertising). When the company relocated, Olga commuted from Racine to downtown Chicago daily by train and enjoyed her time spent in the city. She retired as a Vice President after 35 years. Throughout her career, she lovingly raised her two sons and was a dedicated member of Racine Bible Church. She and her husband, John, took many trips to Hawaii where Olga cherished their time together and the beauty of God’s creation on display.

Olga is remembered by all who loved her for her grace, elegance, strength, and faith. One of Olga’s greatest joys in life was the treasured time she spent with her family, such as when she hosted her children and grandchildren each Christmas Day. Olga’s deep, lifelong faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of her strength and shaped how she loved others.