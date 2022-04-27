 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ola Hirth

  • 0
Ola Hirth

RACINE—Ola Hirth, 97, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A celebration of Ola’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on April 29, 2022, beginning with a public visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Brian Crane from Grace Lutheran Church will be officiating. A private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park following the services.

Memorials to either Grace Lutheran Church or Sons of Norway have been suggested.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhominc.com for the full obituary, service details, to share online condolences and memories of Ola.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 LATHROP AVENUE

RACINE, WI

262-634-3361

