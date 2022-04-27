RACINE—Ola Hirth, 97, passed away peacefully at his home with family at his side on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A celebration of Ola’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on April 29, 2022, beginning with a public visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Brian Crane from Grace Lutheran Church will be officiating. A private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park following the services.