Ok Pun Cain

STURTEVANT – Ok Pun Cain (nee: Lee), aka Mama Cain, aka Lee (81), passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 10, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A procession to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will follow.

