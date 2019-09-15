STURTEVANT – Ok Pun Cain (nee: Lee), aka Mama Cain, aka Lee (81), passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 10, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A procession to the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will follow.
Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
