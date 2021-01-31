July 25, 1934 – January 16, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Norman R. McInnis, 86, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, January 16, 2021 after a brief bout with COVID-19. Norm was quick with a smile and always had a kind word for everyone. He was generous in all respects, lovingly sharing his time and talents with family, friends, his church, and many organizations.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., Racine. Private interment will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The family has suggested memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church or Shoreland High School Foundation.
