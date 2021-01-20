Norman R. McInnis
July 25, 1934 – January 16, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT - Norman R. McInnis, 86, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, January 16, 2021 after a brief bout with COVID-19. Norm was quick with a smile and always had a kind word for everyone. He was generous in all respects, lovingly sharing his time and talents with family, friends, his church and many organizations.
Norm was born in Park Falls, WI on July 25, 1934, son of the late Chester R. and Mildred E. (nee: Bloomquist) McInnis. As a young child, he moved to Milwaukee and Butternut, WI before settling in Racine with his family in 1947. Norm attended schools in Butternut and Racine, graduating from Washington Park High School.
He served in the Air Wing of the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1958. Norm attained the rank of Sergeant and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan.
On October 13, 1962, Norm married the former Elaine Paul at Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was employed for several years at Western Printing then sought an accounting degree at Spencerian Business College, Milwaukee. After graduation, he joined J.I. Case Company and was promoted into many accounting positions, retiring as Assistant Corporate Controller in 1992.
He was a 74 year member of Epiphany Lutheran Church and found great joy in singing in the congregation's choir. Norm's volunteer work included actively serving as a board member and President, Treasurer and Secretary of Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was a long-time board member and Treasurer of both Shoreland Lutheran High School, Somers, and Wisconsin Lutheran Child and Family Services, Milwaukee. His hobbies included playing golf, dart ball and bowling, rooting on the Packers, and enjoyed traveling with Elaine to Australia, Europe and throughout the United States.
Norm leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Elaine; devoted children, Gail (Jim) Whittier, Laura (John) Knoch, both of Mount Pleasant, and Kathryn (Steve) Kaplan of Oak Creek; beloved grandchildren, Corrine (Tom) Lawler of Ames, IA, Grant (Rachel) Whittier of Monterey, CA, Brenna Knoch and Kolton Knoch, both of Mount Pleasant, Seth Kaplan and Taryn Kaplan, both of Oak Creek and four great-grandchildren, Jude, Solomon and Adielle Lawler of Ames, IA and Artemis Whittier of Monterey, CA; sister Joan (Julius) Nagy of Sparks, NV, and brother, Lee McInnis of Watertown; other dear relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his brother, Allan McInnis, his sisters-in-law, Annabelle Paul, Rose Jelinek, Mary Macko, Linda Paul, Marti McInnis, and Esther Andersen; and brothers-in-law, Andy and George Paul.
A celebration of Norm's life is being planned and details will be announced at a later date. The family has suggested memorials to Epiphany Lutheran Church or Shoreland Lutheran High School Foundation.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME
4600 County Line Road
(262) 552-9000
