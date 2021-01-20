Norman R. McInnis

July 25, 1934 – January 16, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT - Norman R. McInnis, 86, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, January 16, 2021 after a brief bout with COVID-19. Norm was quick with a smile and always had a kind word for everyone. He was generous in all respects, lovingly sharing his time and talents with family, friends, his church and many organizations.

Norm was born in Park Falls, WI on July 25, 1934, son of the late Chester R. and Mildred E. (nee: Bloomquist) McInnis. As a young child, he moved to Milwaukee and Butternut, WI before settling in Racine with his family in 1947. Norm attended schools in Butternut and Racine, graduating from Washington Park High School.

He served in the Air Wing of the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1958. Norm attained the rank of Sergeant and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan.

On October 13, 1962, Norm married the former Elaine Paul at Epiphany Lutheran Church. He was employed for several years at Western Printing then sought an accounting degree at Spencerian Business College, Milwaukee. After graduation, he joined J.I. Case Company and was promoted into many accounting positions, retiring as Assistant Corporate Controller in 1992.