May 7, 1927—October 4, 2018
BURLINGTON—Norman P. Loire, 91, of Burlington, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Aurora Burlington Hospital.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri on May 7, 1927, he was the son of Emile and Winifred (nee Berger) Loire. He spent his early life in St. Louis and Alton, Illinois where he attended area schools. He later graduated from New York University with a PHD in Chemistry.
In 1953, in New Jersey, he was united in marriage to Violet Anna Schamberger. In 1987, they made their home in Burlington, where they resided for 31 years. Norman was a research chemist and retired from Morton Chemical. He was a member of St. Mary Parish and a lifetime member of the American Chemical Society. Norman enjoyed running every day, rain or shine. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was an active Boy Scout leader and served in Germany during World War II as a military policeman.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Anna; children, Gregory (Lisa) Loire, Mary (Rob) Pursell and Peter (Nicole) Loire; grandchildren, Robert (Kasia), Cherissa (Matt), Jacqueline, Tiffany (Cody), Sebastian, Cord and Niko (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, Ian, Zayden, Havyn, Addisyn, Briella, Gabriel and Oenomaus; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jeanne and brother Don.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church Immaculate Conception in Burlington WI.
A mass will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, October 8, 2018 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 8, 2018 from 10:30AM to 11:45AM in the Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.