Norman "Norm" Charles Weitkum

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11:30 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. A few words will be said about Norm at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Friday after the visitation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Norm’s services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.