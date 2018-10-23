RACINE – Norman Hafeman, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Saturday, October 20, 2018.
Norm was born in Wayside, WI on June 23, 1924 to Walter and Bertha (nee, Radichel) Hafeman. On August 6, 1955, Norm married Ruth Ihlenfeldt and had been married for 63 years. During the war years Norm worked as a farmer with his father until he began attending Valparaiso in 1946. Norm played clarinet in dance and polka bands. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University, his master’s from Marquette University and his Colloquy from River Forest. Norm was a teacher at Racine Lutheran High School and Martin Luther High School and last taught at Gateway Technical College in Racine and Kenosha. During his tenure at Racine Lutheran, Norm was the track coach and served as an assistant coach with the football team. Norm spent his summers working at Ladish Company and Lathrop Furniture. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle and schafkopf. Along with Ruth he loved to travel, visiting Europe seven times and Japan twice.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hafeman; children, Lisa (Tim) Maves, Lorie (Dwayne) Greer, Alan (Marcy) Hafeman and Andrew (Sheri) Hafeman; grandchildren, Korey (Julie) Maves, Stephanie Maves, Steven Greer, Adam Greer, Lukas Hafeman, Caleb Hafeman, Ross Hafeman and Ryan Hafeman; great grandson, Benjamin Maves; sister, Mabel Wagner; and sister-in-law, Florence Hafeman. Norm is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Heidi Hafeman; grandson, Benjamin Hafeman; his brother, Harvey Hafeman; and sister and brothers-in-law, Irene and Gerhardt Kiekhaefer, and Donald Wagner.
Funeral services for Norm will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie and Kewaunee Streets, on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 12:00 noon with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Interment will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wayside, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made in Norm’s name to St. John Lutheran Church, Martin Luther High School, Racine Lutheran High School or a charity of your choice.
The family thanks the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for the excellent care he received the last four years.
