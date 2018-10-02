May 24, 1936—September 27, 2018
MT. PLEASANT – Norman Henry Bertermann, 82, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
He was born in Racine on May 24, 1936, son of the late Henry and Frances Berterman. Norm graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1944, and received his bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 1961. From 1956—1958 he served in the US Army.
“Big Norm”, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, enjoyed a long and successful career as the warehouse manager at Rainfair Manufacturing. He loved the game of golf and played in many leagues at Ives Grove. He was an accomplished artist specializing in stained glass. He was a loving father and grandfatherthat always took care of “His Girls”.
Norman was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, a spiritual man and is at peace with God.
Norman is survived by his loving daughter Susan Klus of Racine; granddaughter Stefanie (Vanesa Anaya Aldana) Klus of Milwaukee; former son-in-law Bryan Klus of Racine; sister Patricia Bertermann of Sun Prairie; as well as other relatives and friends.
The Memorial Service for Norman will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 officiated by Rev. Jack Gilbert at 6pm. All are invited to visit with the family beginning at 4pm. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.