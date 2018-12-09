May 4, 1944—December 1, 2018
RACINE—Norman E. Seeger, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, December 1, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Norman was born in Racine on May 4, 1944, son of the late Norman R. and Doris Mae (nee: Deshais) Seeger.
On August 26, 1967, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norm married his best friend and the love of his life, Carol A. Butgereit. Norm graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1962.” Furthering his education, he graduated from Dominican College in 1966, and obtained a master’s degree in Nuclear Chemistry from Purdue in 1968. Norm spent the next twenty-one years educating and molding the young minds of students at St. Catherine’s High School, where he made countless friendships and valued relationships through the years before retiring there in 1989. He taught Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Studies, and Drivers Ed. He helped with Math Club, Ski Club, coached the junior varsity baseball team, and led many students and friends on wilderness trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. He was owner and President of The Seeger Map Company, Inc., which he and his father started in 1969 and based in downtown Racine, where Norm restored the 401 and 403 Main Street buildings for his company and to encourage the re-vitalization of the area he loved. He and Seeger Map became respected members in local, regional, and national cartographic production.
Norm was active in his family’s pursuits, volunteering as a “Do-Dad” with his daughters’ Girl Scout troops, and as Chief in the YMCA Indian Princesses program. Norm refurbished his personal school bus, “ColumBus,” which he drove to transport SCHS teams, ski groups, and Interim Program participants, Girl Scout groups, and others. He was active in St. Joseph’s parish ministries and at St. Joseph’s School, serving as President with the Home & School Association, and helping to introduce computers into the school curriculum. He was a member and treasurer of Preservation Racine.
He traveled to facilitate business for Seeger Map and for pleasure. He loved the outdoors, particularly drawn to Door County, camping and relaxing in what he called “one of God’s most beautiful places” before becoming a part-time resident there in his beloved home, “Door Prize.” He created a woodworking shop where he crafted furniture and accessories and turned unique bowls, plates, goblets, and pens on his lathe. Norm also enjoyed golfing with friends. He dearly loved caring for his family, helping with home projects, learning and growing with them. His best-loved role was that of “Poppa” to his beloved grandchildren, offering them his life and time, imagining and experiencing new adventures with them, teaching new skills, listening to them, answering their questions, and being amazed at their talents and who they are and who they are becoming.
Norm will be dearly missed by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Carol; daughters, Christine Mast of Huntersville, NC, Becky (Mark) Jenn of Madison; grandchildren, Luke and Scott Jenn, Liam and Emma Mast (and their dad Mike Mast); brother-in-law, Tom (Barb) Butgereit of Oak Creek, and sisters-in-law Lynn (Paul) Larsen of Rochester, MN, and Susan Seeger of Naples, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Norman was also preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Seeger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials in Norm’s name may be directed to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s High School, and Habitat for Humanity.
The family wishes to thank the First Responders at South Shore Station 8 and the doctors and medical team and chaplain at Ascension All Saints for their heroic efforts and kindnesses.
