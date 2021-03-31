 Skip to main content
Norman D. Nelson
Norman D. Nelson

Norman D. Nelson

KENOSHA, FORMERLY OF RACINE—Norman D. Nelson, 80, passed away at the North Point Senior Living Center on Saturday, March 27, 2021. His funeral service, with full police and military honors, will be held in the Chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

552-9000

