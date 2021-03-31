KENOSHA, FORMERLY OF RACINE—Norman D. Nelson, 80, passed away at the North Point Senior Living Center on Saturday, March 27, 2021. His funeral service, with full police and military honors, will be held in the Chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
