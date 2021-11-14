February 7, 1954 - November 8, 2021

RACINE - Norman D. Golden I, age 67, passed away Monday November 8, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Norman was born in Millington, TN on February 7, 1954, son of the late Nathaniel and Annie (nee: Greer) Golden.

Norman graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1972". He was employed with Chrysler (AMC) and Jacobsen in his younger years, before relocating out west to California where he earned an associate degree in Business Administration from El Camino College in Torrance, CA. He also studied recording engineering. Norman then worked as a residential manager for 10 years, until his health began to decline. He always had a love for cars, art, singing and music, and he loved to travel. Above all, Norman will be best remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.

Norman will be dearly missed by his children: Rachel Golden (Melvin) Peyton, Raquel (Cember) White, Norman (Unati Mangaliso) Golden II; grandchildren: Amethyst, Ahmad, A'yahni, Ayres and Rhythm; great-grandchildren: Rachell II and Railynn; siblings: Larry (Aredda) Golden, Wardell Golden, Joe (Paris) Golden. He is also survived by the mother of his children and love of his life, Theresa Golden; Godson, Tony Clark II; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Greer; Linda (Darrell) Bullock, special brother/cousin, Johnnie (Denise) Pierce, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Norman was also preceded in death by his grandson, Amir; brother, Calvin Greer; sister Linda K Knight; aunt, Geraldine Pierce-Robinson; Goddaughter Shonda Hattix; sister-in-law, Marilyn Golden; mother-in-law, Laudellia Atterberry; and father-in-law, Arthur Howard.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday November 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with funeral services to start at 12:00 p.m.

