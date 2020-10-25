Norma Mae Woodward

RACINE – Norma M. Woodward, 61, passed away at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 for a visitation. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. There will also be a visitation on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. A procession to Sylvania Cemetery will follow the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.