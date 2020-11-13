August 17, 1942 — November 10, 2020

RACINE – Norma M. Guentzel, 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Norma was born in Racine on August 17, 1942, to Jacob and Norma Marie Elizabeth (nee Bock) Schwartz, Jr. She married Warren L. Guentzel. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2007. Norma enjoyed watching the Packers and going to the casinos, playing bingo and penny slots. She was a hard worker and loved sewing, knitting, gardening, canning, and baking, but most of all she was a devoted grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Susan Guentzel MD, Jane Guentzel PhD. and Jacob (Patty) Guentzel; grandchildren, Amanda Sullivan JD, Natalie Sullivan MS, Thomas Guentzel, David Guentzel, Lily Guentzel, David Church (Dana) and Mandi Church; great-grandchildren, Porter, Ryker, Isabella and Everett; and her sisters and brother, Margie Krivsky, George Schwartz and Lorraine McCray; Norma is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, William Guentzel, granddaughter Katelynn Guentzel, sister Evelyn Larsen, and her brothers, Hank Schwartz, and Butch Schwartz.