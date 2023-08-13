June 6, 1941—Aug. 9, 2023

Early in the morning, of August 9, 2023, the population of Heaven increased by one as our beloved Norma Jean Anderson, 82, was called home by her guardian angel. We are sad to see her go but overjoyed that she was part of our lives. She was loving, witty and even a little sly (when the occasion required it). Norma Jean was a loving wife, mom, grandma and granny. She was affectionally known as “Pancake” by her eldest grandson.

She was born in Louisville, KY on June 6, 1941, to the late Floyd and Alma (nee: Hines) Hayes. Norma Jean was united in marriage to Charlie C. Anderson on June 16, 1959. Together they made their home in many different parts of the world, being a proud military family. Norma Jean and Charlie settled for 15 wonderful years in Shawano, WI to finish out their careers. Her retirement from Shawano Hospital in 1994 started their next great adventure of hitting the open road in their RV. Together they toured the country for five years; with their adventure ending in Racine, WI- where they’ve called home (again) for the last 13 years.

Norma Jean was a very proud military wife, an avid stamper, baker and loved crocheting. Her last projects were homemade blankets for her great-grandsons. Although she deeply cherished the time spent traveling the country in their RV. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family; having dinners, watching the Packers, Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks, and we can’t forget about hotdogs on the grill. Norma Jean’s favorite winter activities were Western Movies and Yellowstone with a great bowl of soup, chili, or popcorn.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charlie Anderson; her children: Brenda (Brian) Brusha and Lee (Cindy) Anderson; her grandchildren: Stephanie (Roger) Gemignani, Brian Brusha II, Jeffery Anderson and Katelyn Anderson; her great-grandchildren: Rogie Gemignani and Liam Anderson; her extended family: Sandy, Tony, Trent and Trista Deuster; her brothers and sisters: Theresa Moore, Joyce Melvin, Fred Evins, Sam (Sue) Evins, Dan (Karen) Evins; her sisters-in-law, Margie Hayes and Shirley Yeazle; her brothers-in-law: Jerry and Milo Anderson; and her special friends: Jim (Ruth) Procopio, Jerry (Dee) Gentry and Joyce Hanko.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Boyer.

A visitation and funeral service for Norma Jean will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 at Purath-Strand Funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Norma Jean Anderson have been suggested to Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707.

