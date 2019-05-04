Norma J. Maccaux

Try 3 months for $3
November 3, 1937 – May 1, 2019

RACINE – Norma Jean Maccaux, age 81; beloved mother of Frederick (Kathy) Workman, Debby (Dennis) Boyle, Darla (Ron) Kramer, Diana (Phil) Rush, William (Debbie) Scheckler and Michael (Carrie) Scheckler; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan C. Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am.

Please see Sunday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.

