Norma J. Maccaux
November 3, 1937 – May 1, 2019
RACINE – Norma Jean Maccaux, age 81; beloved mother of Frederick (Kathy) Workman, Debby (Dennis) Boyle, Darla (Ron) Kramer, Diana (Phil) Rush, William (Debbie) Scheckler and Michael (Carrie) Scheckler; passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan C. Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Please see Sunday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
