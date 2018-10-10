May 10, 1924—September 12, 2018
RACINE—Norma Austin, 94, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
She was born in Racine on May 10, 1924 to Erma and Claude Austin. In her long and rich life, she enjoyed the company of her three sisters, many friends, extended family members, and fellow church members. In earlier years, she enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, and other destinations. More recently she was content doing word searches, watching classic tv shows, caring for “Baby Jeanie”, and playing bingo with her friends. Special appreciation is extended to Willowgreen (Frontida Assistive Living) for providing a true home, with supports, companionship, and a long-term commitment.
Norma is survived by nephews and nieces (and their spouses, children and grandchildren) who will miss her greatly, Steve, Randy, Sue, Jeff, and Rick (Haas family) and Tom, Ellen, Mary, David, Barb, and William (Phelps family). She was preceded in death by her sisters, Muriel, Mary Haas and Carol Phelps, and niece, Melissa Huck.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 13, at North Point United Methodist Church (3825 Erie St., Racine, WI) at 10:30 AM until time of the service at 11:00 AM. Interment Mound Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will be held at Infusino’s at 1:00.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.