Norma Jean Austin

May 10, 1924—September 12, 2018

RACINE—Norma Austin, 94, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

She was born in Racine on May 10, 1924 to Erma and Claude Austin. In her long and rich life, she enjoyed the company of her three sisters, many friends, extended family members, and fellow church members. In earlier years, she enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, and other destinations. More recently she was content doing word searches, watching classic tv shows, caring for “Baby Jeanie”, and playing bingo with her friends. Special appreciation is extended to Willowgreen (Frontida Assistive Living) for providing a true home, with supports, companionship, and a long-term commitment.

Norma is survived by nephews and nieces (and their spouses, children and grandchildren) who will miss her greatly, Steve, Randy, Sue, Jeff, and Rick (Haas family) and Tom, Ellen, Mary, David, Barb, and William (Phelps family). She was preceded in death by her sisters, Muriel, Mary Haas and Carol Phelps, and niece, Melissa Huck.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 13, at North Point United Methodist Church (3825 Erie St., Racine, WI) at 10:30 AM until time of the service at 11:00 AM. Interment Mound Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will be held at Infusino’s at 1:00.

