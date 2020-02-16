September 7, 1946 - February 11, 2020
BURLINGTON- Norma J. Albright,73, passed away at Lakeland Health Center on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Norma was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas on September 7, 1946 to the late John and Georgia (nee: Needham) Hendon. She married Terry Albright at Grace Lutheran Church on January 10, 1970. Norma worked for SC Johnson Wax for over 20 years. Norma enjoyed crocheting, Knitting, sewing and bowling in her free time.
She is survived by her husband Terry, children Todd Albright and Carrie (Robert) Block, grandchildren, Derrick James Albright, Caitlin (Tyler) Block-Frietag, Madisen Renee Block and Dean Robert Block; great grandchildren, Bryson James Frietag and Brantley Robert Frietag; and her sister, Joani Anderson. Norma is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley Hendon, Marc Hendon and Marcella Slejza.
A memorial service for Norma will take place at the funeral home on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Bolling officiating. Inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home for a memorial visitation on Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. Memorials to Fisher House or St. Jude Children's Hospital have been suggested.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
