September 7, 1946 - February 11, 2020

BURLINGTON- Norma J. Albright,73, passed away at Lakeland Health Center on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Norma was born in Marked Tree, Arkansas on September 7, 1946 to the late John and Georgia (nee: Needham) Hendon. She married Terry Albright at Grace Lutheran Church on January 10, 1970. Norma worked for SC Johnson Wax for over 20 years. Norma enjoyed crocheting, Knitting, sewing and bowling in her free time.

She is survived by her husband Terry, children Todd Albright and Carrie (Robert) Block, grandchildren, Derrick James Albright, Caitlin (Tyler) Block-Frietag, Madisen Renee Block and Dean Robert Block; great grandchildren, Bryson James Frietag and Brantley Robert Frietag; and her sister, Joani Anderson. Norma is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley Hendon, Marc Hendon and Marcella Slejza.

