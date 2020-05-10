Norma Edwards

Norma was born in Racine, Wi., among immigrant families to Christian And Anna (Nielsen) Bay who immigrated from Denmark. She graduated from Park H.S. in 1944. She played violin, liked to travel, including a trip to Europe with her sister June. She worked at Racine Optical and Walkers making life long friends who would get together each month to socialize. She met her Husband, John Thomas Edwards in a motorcycle club that enjoyed travel and adventure. They were married October 28, 1950. Norma raised six children while enjoying golf, square dancing, camping and gardening. She was very involved in her kids’ lives including Saturday trips to the YMCA and library, trips to the beach and zoo, 4-H and horse shows. She encouraged personal, social, artistic, and musical development in her kids and was lifelong friends to their friends and family. She later worked in food services at Racine Unified schools until she retired, again making many friends. She was adventurous and industrious, being a multi-accomplisher, took woodworking classes, including projects with her kids like shelving and even making a couple kayaks. She also liked walking and swimming with neighbors and friends. Making sure everyone had enough to eat. Playing cards and scrabble were regular activities with friends and family. After suffering a stroke she moved to live with her daughter Katherine, and her children in the Tisch Mills area of Wisconsin. Although limited in memory they still had adventures. She loved her little dog ‘kitty’, her constant companion, watching birds and doing puzzles. Digging in the fire pit along with her cat who was a constant companion before her dog. And drinking wine with fruit in it. Further health problems gradually limited her adventures and on “May 5 she rallied to finish her last puzzle.” She let go of her earthly body with her husband’s ring in her hand, to a new body free from pain and damage.