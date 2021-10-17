Norita J. Sorensen

She is survived by her daughter and sons: Anita (Donald) Ford of Arkansas, Karl (Stephen Weigel) Sorensen of Chicago and Eric (Debora) Sorensen of South Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica (Josh) Corcoran, Jordan (Nicole) Ford, and Sara Sorensen, as well as great-grandchildren: Ryan and Mya Ehlers, and Maddy and Samson Corcoran. She was also preceded in death by her dear sister, Jacqueline Wilson of Milwaukee.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, October 23, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. The service will be recorded and available on our website within 24 hours after the funeral is completed. The family is requesting all visitors to wear masks for the safety of the attendees, especially those most vulnerable. Her interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service.

Memorials in Norita’s name have been suggested to the Tiny Homes Veterans Village of Racine or Milwaukee through the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. https://support.vowvillages.com/give/176723/#!/donation/checkout.