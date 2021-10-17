July 11, 1930—Oct. 14, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT –Norita J. Sorensen, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
She was born in Milwaukee on July 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Jack Dickenson and Nora Anna Ida (nee: Luebke) Wilson.
On July 9, 1955, she married Fred Roger Sorensen. They enjoyed a lifetime together raising their family. He preceded her in death on November 20, 2008.
Norita served many years as secretary to the Treasurer of the Town of Mount Pleasant. It was a job she really enjoyed, that brought her many cherished friendships and a closeness with the local community. However, her true calling and passion was her family. Norita was a deeply devoted mother, a loving grandmother and a caring, inspirational friend to many.
Throughout her life, Norita found joy in the simple things, taking pleasure in the beauty of the changing seasons, a walk outdoors with a friend, or seeing her houseplants thrive. Norita enjoyed sewing, playing scrabble, creating family photo albums and getting together with her extended family (the Kirkegaards and “the Cousins”). In her later years, she knit countless caps for homeless shelters and school children in need and enjoyed discovering new things with ALL (Adventures in Lifelong Learning). She also enjoyed working out and socializing with her friends at cardiac rehab, and participating in social events at Fountain Hills. Norita was happiest in the company of her family, especially spending time with her three children.
She is survived by her daughter and sons: Anita (Donald) Ford of Arkansas, Karl (Stephen Weigel) Sorensen of Chicago and Eric (Debora) Sorensen of South Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jessica (Josh) Corcoran, Jordan (Nicole) Ford, and Sara Sorensen, as well as great-grandchildren: Ryan and Mya Ehlers, and Maddy and Samson Corcoran. She was also preceded in death by her dear sister, Jacqueline Wilson of Milwaukee.
Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, October 23, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. The service will be recorded and available on our website within 24 hours after the funeral is completed. The family is requesting all visitors to wear masks for the safety of the attendees, especially those most vulnerable. Her interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service.
Memorials in Norita’s name have been suggested to the Tiny Homes Veterans Village of Racine or Milwaukee through the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. https://support.vowvillages.com/give/176723/#!/donation/checkout.
The Sorensen family is forever grateful to niece, Jocelyn Standiford for years of friendship and loving, devoted care; and to Joy Keith and Wilma Jiles for their truly amazing care during the final months of Norita’s life. In addition, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Jen Gulan for her kindness, as well as Hospice Alliance for the thoughtful support they provided before her passing.
