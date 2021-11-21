Norbert 'Norb' V. Landreman

April 20, 1930 – Nov. 13, 2021

RACINE – Norbert Vernon Landreman, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 13, 2021. He was born in DePere, WI, on April 20, 1930, son of the late Norbert H. and Emma (nee: Mayer) Landreman.

Norbert was united in marriage to Beverly Ruth Schaut on June 2, 1951, at Holy Redeemer Church in Milwaukee, officiated by longtime family friend, Fr. Linus Schmelzer.

Norb grew up in DePere WI, later moving to Milwaukee where he graduated from Messmer High School class of 1947. He then attended a technical school for Refrigeration and worked for K-D Distributors. Then in 1952 Norb, started working for his father-in-law, Gervase Schaut (Fairbanks-Morse pumps & Well Drilling). In 1958 they built and opened Bluemound Bowl in Brookfield, WI. Norb worked as general manager for 15 years at Bluemound Bowl. In addition, he took classes at Brunswick for the management & automatic pinsetter mechanic.

Norb and Bev purchased Grove Bowl in Union Grove in 1972 and moved the family there at that time. After many years Grove Bowl (Old Settlers Inn) was sold. Also, during the 80's, Norb and Bev had owned lanes in Elkhorn, Edgerton and Evansville. After selling Grove Bowl the sons purchased the former "Spencer's Bowling center" and renamed it Plaza Bowling Center in 1991 where Norb helped managed it for a time. After 22 years at the Plaza the boys closed that center and in 2013 purchased the old "Paradise West", renaming it "The Lanes" along with "Angry Brothers pub". Even when Norb officially retired he still showed up every day for years to oversee his sons. He worked every possible job there was at the bowling alley during his career, including: counter clerk, pit mechanic, waiter, bartender and cleaner. If you worked for him, he showed you how to do it his way!

Norb served his country in the United States National Guard for six years. He was a Charter member of the Kiwanis Club, Member of the Lions club and served on the police commission in Union Grove. Norb was an avid bowler and golfer, and was also a member of the Racine Bowling Hall of Fame.

Norb is survived by his wife of 70 years, Beverly Landreman,; children: David (Judy) Landreman, John (Karen) Landreman, Lynn (Mark) Monroe, Gregg (Jackie) Landreman, Tom Landreman, Mary Jo Burley, Rich (Amy Diefendorf Doty) Landreman; honorary daughter and niece, Rae (Dave Moerke); grandchildren: Sandra (William) Smith, Julie (Chaka) Sulamoyo, Jordan (Laura Keown) Landreman, Renee (Jason) Hyrczyk, Missy Myhers, Scott (Tiffnee Julian) Monroe, Kevin (Brittnee) Landreman, Kathryn (Cory) Brown, Cory (Kacie Pias) Landreman, Ryan (Jessalyn Knapp), Jeremy Carr, Jodi (Jamal Hayes) Carr, Jamie Carr, Alyssa Chase, Alexandra (Matthew) Andersen, Daniel Landreman, Annie Landreman, Samantha Burley, Zachary Burley, Matthew Burley, James Burley, Nicole Landreman, Peter Landreman, Brian Landreman; great-grandchildren: Jack Smith, Kordell Sulamoyo, Kegan Sulamoyo, Kalisia Sulamoyo, John Hyrczyk, Cheyenne Hyrczyk, Hannah Keown, Andrew Brecklin, Breleigh Brecklin, Lincoln Landreman, Kennedy Landreman, Kendra Brown, Alex Myhers, Cory Myhers, Ryan Myhers, Ashley Monroe, Maxwell Monroe, Jessenia Garcia, Clayton Landreman, Harper Landreman, Gabrielle Landreman, Elliot Knapp, Maddex Knapp, Hadley Landreman, Libby Landreman, Jayda Hayes, Jamerie Hayes, Jamerie Hayes, Jurnee Hayes, Jai Hayes Josie Carr, Isla Jo Burley. Norb is also survived by two sisters: Rita (Jack) Kazmarek and Myrna (Edward) Horgan as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Norb is preceded in death by his older sister, Sister Joyce Landreman, Sisters of St Joseph of Corondolette.

A memorial celebration of Norb's life will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:30 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with nephew, Deacon Mike Horgan, officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Greater Racine Area USBC for Youth Bowlers would be appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000