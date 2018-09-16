Norbert L. Klinkhammer
February 2, 1945 - September 8, 2018
SUN CITY, AZ - Norbert Klinkhammer, 73, of Sun City, Arizona passed away on Saturday, September 8, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 2, 1945, son of the late Louis J. and Dolores E. (Mullenburg) Klinkhammer.
Norbert was a Captain on the Kenosha Fire Department, retiring in
2001 after 30 years. He was a member of St. Joachim & St. Anne Catholic Parish in Sun City, Arizona where he served as a minister of hospitality for the past several years. He also served many volunteer hours at the Banner Olive Branch Food Pantry, was a lifetime of the American Motorcycle Association (AMA), and was very involved in his community. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Catherine's High School in Racine, Wisconsin and was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy.
He leaves his wife Shirley M. (Heppel) Klinkhammer of Sun City, Arizona; a son Michael J. Klinkhammer of Racine, Wisconsin; a son Richard L. Klinkhammer and his wife Kym Klinkhammer of Kenosha, Wisconsin; a granddaughter, Aimee (Little) Davis and her husband Brandon of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a grandson, Jack Little of Kenosha, Wisconsin; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Raleigh, children of Aimee & Brandon; the Fred Tomkiewicz family of Rhode Island; and a sister, Lori Inskip, and her family of Springfield, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his sister, MaryAnn Tomkiewicz and a niece, Deborah Cline.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Racine, Wisconsin from 4-7 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, Racine, 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 19, with a visitation at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Phoenix, Arizona or may be left with the funeral home.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
