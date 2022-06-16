April 8, 1944—June 8, 2022

Norbert James Bankenbush, 78, left a huge hole in this world June 8, 2022, surrounded by family listening to gospel music. Norbert was the fourth child of Adolph and Florence (Hunter) Bankenbush, born April 8, 1944 in Racine, WI.

Norbert married Lilly Ann Welch, June 12, 1965 and were married for 57 years. In 1993, Norbert and Lilly moved the family to Sundance, WY.

Norbert was preceded in death by both parents, his daughter, Vicki Lynn and brother, Franklyn Bankenbush.

He is survived by his wife; his children: James (Heidi) Bankenbush, Angela Bankenbush, Yvonne Swanson, David (Peggy) Bankenbush, Thomas (Karie) Bankenbush, and Lynette (Ryan) Hartman; his 19 grandchildren; seven great-grands; his brother, Adrian (Judy) Bankenbush; sister, Audrey Bankenbush Schmidt and special brother, Lenn Hunter; several in-laws; cousins; nephews and nieces.

Services June 17, 2022 Sundance, Wyoming. www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com/obituary/norbert-bankenbush