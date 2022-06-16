 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norbert James Bankenbush

  • 0
Norbert James Bankenbush

April 8, 1944—June 8, 2022

Norbert James Bankenbush, 78, left a huge hole in this world June 8, 2022, surrounded by family listening to gospel music. Norbert was the fourth child of Adolph and Florence (Hunter) Bankenbush, born April 8, 1944 in Racine, WI.

Norbert married Lilly Ann Welch, June 12, 1965 and were married for 57 years. In 1993, Norbert and Lilly moved the family to Sundance, WY.

Norbert was preceded in death by both parents, his daughter, Vicki Lynn and brother, Franklyn Bankenbush.

He is survived by his wife; his children: James (Heidi) Bankenbush, Angela Bankenbush, Yvonne Swanson, David (Peggy) Bankenbush, Thomas (Karie) Bankenbush, and Lynette (Ryan) Hartman; his 19 grandchildren; seven great-grands; his brother, Adrian (Judy) Bankenbush; sister, Audrey Bankenbush Schmidt and special brother, Lenn Hunter; several in-laws; cousins; nephews and nieces.

Services June 17, 2022 Sundance, Wyoming. www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com/obituary/norbert-bankenbush

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta introduces new parental controls for Instagram and virtual reality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News