December 9, 1943—June 7, 2023

FRANKSVILLE—Norbert J. “Nubs” Strom, age 79, of Franksville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

He was born in Racine on December 9, 1943 in Racine, a son of the late Harold J. and Iris (nee: Edmand) Strom.

Nubs was employed as a driver primarily with Kenosha Auto Transport and then with E&L Transportation Co. for many years.

To say that Nubs was a perfectionist is understated. He was meticulous when it came to caring for his cars and his Harley. He will be remembered for his uncanny ability to make all animals comfortable, especially his dogs, Repo & Chinook.

Survivors include his significant other of over twenty five years, Christine M. Hansen; his sister, Susan (Ken) Monahan; Christine’s children that he raised as his own, Kyle Hansen, and Jennifer Swanson; their children who new him as “Grandpa Nubs”, Zack, Ruth, Shaun, and Annabel; nieces and nephew, Gretchen (John) Duncanson, Michelle Westrich and Michael (Kelley) Monahan; his great nieces and nephews, John and Chris Duncanson, Matt and Paul Westrich, and Jacob and Alex Monahan, and his great-great-nephew, Gunner Duncanson.

Along with his parents, Nubs was preceded in death by a sister, Vivian.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Private interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to one’s favorite animal charity or animal rescue organization would be appreciated by the family.

