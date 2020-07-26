Norbert H. Kosterman Jr.

Nibs graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965”. He worked for 7 years for Children’s Hospital as a Physicians Billing Specialist and spent many years in the restaurant business. Nibs also owned and operated Murphy’s Bar for 11 years and will be remembered as a great conversationalist and storyteller. On February 12, 1994, Nibs was united in marriage to Katy Hansen Moriarity who passed away December 15, 2003. Together they enjoyed living in Arizona then moving back to Racine. Nibs was a recent member of Roma Lodge and in his younger years was a Big Brother. For many years he brought joy to the children of family and friends by appearing at their homes as Santa Claus. He was a voracious reader who enjoyed cooking, playing bridge and cribbage. He looked forward to his regular breakfast gatherings with his old school friends. He will be dearly missed.