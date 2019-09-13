{{featured_button_text}}
Nona M. Kaiser

April 6, 1967 – September 9, 2019

RAYMOND, (formerly of Mount Pleasant) – Nona Margaret (nee: Bergin) Kaiser, age 52; passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus on Monday, September 9, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G in Caledonia) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 am.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments