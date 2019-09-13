Nona M. Kaiser

April 6, 1967 – September 9, 2019
RAYMOND, (formerly of Mount Pleasant) – Nona Margaret (nee: Bergin) Kaiser, age 52; passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus on Monday, September 9, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G in Caledonia) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 am.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
You have free articles remaining.
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.