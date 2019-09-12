Nona M. Kaiser

April 6, 1967 – September 9, 2019
RAYMOND, (formerly of Mount Pleasant) – Nona Margaret (nee: Bergin) Kaiser, age 52; passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Nona was born in Racine on April 6, 1967 to the late Edward & Margaret (nee: Loecker) Bergin. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1985 and went on to earn her Bachelor Degree from University of Wisconsin – Madison School of Business. On July 22, 2011 at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha, she was united in marriage with Jeb M. Kaiser.
During her career, Nona was employed with First Midwest Bank in Illinois, Johnson Bank in Racine and, most recently, with Jack Henry Finance as a Strategic Initiatives Analyst. Nona had been an active member of St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine and St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia. Nona was an extreme fitness fanatic and an accomplished tri-athlete. Above all, Nona was all about her family – they were her world.
Surviving are her loving & faithful husband, Jeb; adored children, Nika Dominici, Dino Dominici and Chloe Kaiser; brother, Pat (Martha) Bergin; Jeb’s parents, Jim Kaiser & Judy Kaiser; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Kirsten) Kaiser, Jamie (Paul) Schoessiling and Bill Barter; nieces & nephews, Emily, Elyse, Carla, Julia, Megan, Paulie & Kelly; other dear relatives, caring neighbors, and many, many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Nona was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bergin; mother, Margaret Bergin-Schumer; step-father, Allen Schumer; and sister-in-law, Jill Kaiser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Road G in Caledonia) with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Highway 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and in the church on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 am.
A heartfelt note of thanks to all the doctors and nurses of Ascension Hospital – Franklin and to the Raymond Fire & Rescue for the compassionate care & support given in our time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
