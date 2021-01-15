Nola B. Garey

July 12, 1950—January 12, 2021

RACINE—Nola (nee: Bernhardt) Garey,70, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on July 12, 1950, the daughter of the late Leonard and Violet (nee: Boetzel) Bernhardt. Nola was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School and Racine Technical College, where she received her Associate Degree in Secretarial Science. Her working career was in law firms of Hostak, Henzl and Bichler and Timothy Crawford. Spanning thirty-three years, twenty five of those years were in the litigation department.

Nola was a lifetime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and the New Hope Bible Study Group. Nola also volunteered in the Food Pantry and at the Lutheran High School Thrift Shop. In addition she was a member of the Lay Ministry Visitation Team and the Alter Guild. She felt fortunate to have traveled extensively, many of those trips skiing or vacationing with friends. Nola fondly remembered skiing in Kitzbuhl, Austria. She also played softball and enjoyed golf. She loved animals, especially cats, including Cotton, Cody, Bandit and Rebecca. Nola also loved to knit, crochet and sew, and was an avid reader.

Nola is survived by her former husband and longtime friend Stephen Garey, cousins and many dear friends.