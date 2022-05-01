Noella C. (Etzel) Roberts

RACINE — With her family by her side, Noella C. Roberts, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her residence.

Noella will be dearly missed by her children: Gordon (Jaclyn) Roberts, Catherine Trevino; her fur baby, Tiki; grandchildren: Zoie and Hazzel Roberts, Ernesto Luke and Kayla Trevino; brother, Michael (Jane) Etzel; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Noella was also preceded in death by her husband, William in 2012 and her sister, Jeanne Etzel.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held.

Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

