Noel M. Newgord
Aug. 8, 1933 – May 18, 2023
Noel M. Newgord, 89, passed away on May 18, 2023 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, WI. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be held at the Noel Newgord residence on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tributes to Noel will be given throughout the afternoon. Please visit the Sturino Funeral Home website for Noel's complete obituary, Newgord address and to add online condolences.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404