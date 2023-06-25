Noel M. Newgord, 89, passed away on May 18, 2023 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, WI. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be held at the Noel Newgord residence on Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tributes to Noel will be given throughout the afternoon. Please visit the Sturino Funeral Home website for Noel's complete obituary, Newgord address and to add online condolences.