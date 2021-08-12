 Skip to main content
Nodra P. Richardson
Nodra P. Richardson

A memorial service for Nodra P. Richardson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Augusust 14, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall St., in Watertown. Nodra died on December 13, 2020, and for years was a beautician in Racine before moving to Watertown.

Friends and family may call at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow with burial at Salem Cemetery in Wales. Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown is serving the family.

