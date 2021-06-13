April 17, 1947—June 3, 2021

RACINE—Nina Hammelev, 74, of Racine, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, Thursday, June 3, 2021.

She was born on April 17, 1947 to the late Peter and Jeanette (Gleason) Gdisis in Milwaukee. She attended Central High School.

Nina worked in customer service for many years.

Nina enjoyed music, animals, gardening cooking and baking. Most of all she loved being a mom and grandma.

Nina is survived by her son George (Jodi) Rehm Jr., and her daughter Natasha (Joshua) Tyre, and her grandchildren Gemma Rehm and Eric Tyre. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and eight siblings.

She is preceded in death by her father Peter (Maryann Hacker) Gdisis; her mother Jeanette (Cornelius) DeRidder; a daughter Kerry Hammelev; a sister in infancy; a son-in-law Ryan Holvick; and a nephew Shane Boyd.

Per Nina’s request, no services will be held.

