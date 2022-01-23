Nicolina Angelini

Dec. 17, 1931 - Jan. 21, 2022
RACINE — Nicolina (nee: Renga) Angelini, age 90, passed away peacefully Friday, January 21, 2022 in her home in Mount Pleasant, WI. surrounded by her family. Nicolina was born to the late Nazzareno and Giulia (nee: Morganti) Renga in Marino Del Tronto, Ascoli Piceno, Italy on December 17, 1931.
She married Domenico Angelini, the love of her life, on June 22, 1969 and moved to Racine, WI to start their new life. Together they had two children: Giuditta and Francesco and six grandchildren that they adored above all else. Nicolina's interests included travel, shopping, sewing, and fashion. She had a beautiful singing voice and could often be overheard singing as she cleaned her house. Each spring, she took great joy in nurturing the most beautiful flower garden flourishing with roses, geraniums, and many other varieties of flowers. Above all else, she had a passion and talent for cooking. She could just as easily prepare and host a homemade, gourmet meal for a party of 40 as she could for an impromptu visit from her family. Her grandchildren loved hearing stories of her time in Italy, as well as poems, fables, and bits of wisdom she'd learned in her childhood. She was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Domenico; children: Giuditta (Philip) Fraley and Francesco (Jennifer) Angelini; grandchildren: Isabella, Gianna, Nicolina, Gabriella, Amilia, and Domenico, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maria and Guglielmo DeVecchis, nieces and nephews: Marco (Kim) DeVecchis, Francesco (Cheryl) Angelini, Giuditta Angelini, and Rita (Aaron) Lawler, as well as a host of other dear relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, on Thursday January 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 1:00 p.m. Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church or to Children's Hospital-Milwaukee have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
262-634-7888
Please send condolences to