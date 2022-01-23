Nicolina Angelini

She married Domenico Angelini, the love of her life, on June 22, 1969 and moved to Racine, WI to start their new life. Together they had two children: Giuditta and Francesco and six grandchildren that they adored above all else. Nicolina's interests included travel, shopping, sewing, and fashion. She had a beautiful singing voice and could often be overheard singing as she cleaned her house. Each spring, she took great joy in nurturing the most beautiful flower garden flourishing with roses, geraniums, and many other varieties of flowers. Above all else, she had a passion and talent for cooking. She could just as easily prepare and host a homemade, gourmet meal for a party of 40 as she could for an impromptu visit from her family. Her grandchildren loved hearing stories of her time in Italy, as well as poems, fables, and bits of wisdom she'd learned in her childhood. She was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church.