Nicole M. Matter

Nicole Marie Matter, age 35, passed away June 30. Visitation Sunday (today) at the funeral home from 2–3 p.m., followed by a time of remembering at 3 p.m. Groups of 25 will be observed. Please wear a mask. See full obituary at www.meredithfuneralhome.com,