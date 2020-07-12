Nicole M. Matter
Nicole Marie Matter, age 35, passed away June 30. Visitation Sunday (today) at the funeral home from 2–3 p.m., followed by a time of remembering at 3 p.m. Groups of 25 will be observed. Please wear a mask. See full obituary at www.meredithfuneralhome.com,

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

