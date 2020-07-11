Nicole M. Matter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA/Formerly of Racine—Nicole Marie Matter, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at Valley Hospital, Las Vegas, following complications from surgery. Born in Racine, WI, November 28, 1984, daughter of Diane (Nee: Palubicki) Matter and Douglas Matter, Nicole was a vibrantly beautiful, intelligent, and adventurous soul.

Nicole earned an associate’s degree as a Medical Assistant while in Las Vegas. She continuously strived to better herself with knowledge, experiences, and love. She was an energetic, personable, free-spirit who enjoyed fashion, motorsports, animals, art, nature, fun, family and friends. Nicole was always so full of life, spunky and cheerful. She will be remembered for her positivity, wisdom, and fearlessness.

Surviving are her mother Diane Matter of Sturtevant; her father Douglas (Jan) Matter of Las Vegas; her siblings, Sanford, Anthony (Ashley), Candace, and Maxwell; step-brothers and—sisters, Josh, Jeremy, Lisa, Jessica; nieces and nephews, Romeo, Scarlett, Emmett, and step-nieces, Natalie, Sophia, and Kennedy; aunts and uncles, Daniel (Melissa) Palubicki, Donna (Scott) Hooten, Debra Palubicki, David (Paula) Palubicki, Vickie White, and Mary Jo Matter; cousins, other relatives, and many dear friends. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence and Betty Palubicki, Douglas and Ruth Matter; her nephew, Nevin Matter, and her cousin, Josh Palubicki.