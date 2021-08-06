May 25, 1994—July 28, 2021

WAUPACA—Nicole Lynn Strasser, age 27, of Waupaca, formerly of Waterford, died unexpectedly on July 28, 2021.

Nicole was born in Burlington on May 25, 1994, the daughter of Roy and Janet (nee: Bertelson) Strasser. She grew up in Waterford and attended Waterford area schools. Nicole continued her education at Carrol University and obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Education degree. She worked at the Wild Rose School District as a Spanish teacher for 7th through 12th grades. Nicole was very passionate about teaching her “kiddos.” While teaching, she was working towards her master’s degree through New Mexico University.

Nicole was very active with 4-H and county fairs, both in Racine County and near her home in Waupaca; volunteering, clerking and as a 4-H judge. Nicole loved to read, make arts and crafts, and spending time with her family and friends enjoying good conversation and a glass of wine around a campfire. She also loved to stand up paddle board on the beautiful lake behind her home. She took many photos, which she proudly exhibited and won many awards on at the county fairs. Nicole will be sadly missed by more than words can say.