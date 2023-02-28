May 20, 1982 – February 20, 2023
MT. PLEASANT—Nicole Kathleen Brosky passed away unexpectedly on Monday February 20th, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 20, 1982.
There are many memories that will be cherished and never forgotten. Nicole enjoyed camping trips to the Wisconsin Dells, numerous trips to Door County, and many birthday celebrations at the Blue Sombrero restaurant. She also loved planning and hosting fun birthday parties and other events at the house. She always attended family gatherings during Easter, Thanksgiving, and her favorite holiday, Christmas. Nicole also loved the pumpkin farm and dressing the children up in fun Halloween costumes. She also loved day trips to Beaver Dam to visit Joel’s sister. Decorating was her favorite past time, she was very crafty, and she adored animals. Nicole had an illness that hurt her physically as well as mentally that shortened her life way too soon. She was loved and appreciated more than she’ll ever know. Nicole will be dearly missed by Joel, the family, and their sweet loving children.
Nicole is survived by the love of her life, Joel Nelson; her loving children: Jacob, Josiah, Miley, Madalynn, Maya, and Jase Nelson as well as her step son, Drew Madson; Joel’s parents: Janice and Brian Nelson who loved her like a daughter; Joel’s sister, Kelli Kaminski; brother-in-law, Chris Kaminski; niece and nephews: Reese, Noah, and Keagan Kaminski; and Joel’s brother, Kevin Nelson. Also surviving and preceding in death are the Spina and Brosky families, and many dear friends.
A memorial celebration of Nicole’s life will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Flowers are appreciated, however, in lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Nelson family.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000