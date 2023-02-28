There are many memories that will be cherished and never forgotten. Nicole enjoyed camping trips to the Wisconsin Dells, numerous trips to Door County, and many birthday celebrations at the Blue Sombrero restaurant. She also loved planning and hosting fun birthday parties and other events at the house. She always attended family gatherings during Easter, Thanksgiving, and her favorite holiday, Christmas. Nicole also loved the pumpkin farm and dressing the children up in fun Halloween costumes. She also loved day trips to Beaver Dam to visit Joel’s sister. Decorating was her favorite past time, she was very crafty, and she adored animals. Nicole had an illness that hurt her physically as well as mentally that shortened her life way too soon. She was loved and appreciated more than she’ll ever know. Nicole will be dearly missed by Joel, the family, and their sweet loving children.