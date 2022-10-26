 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicole I. Fuentes

Nicole I. Fuentes

July 13, 1973 – Oct. 22, 2022

RACINE—Nicole Iris (nee: Tilidetzke) Fuentes, age 49, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street). Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00—11:00 a.m.

Please see Friday’s newspaper or visit the funeral home website after Thursday for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

