Nicole I. Fuentes

RACINE—Nicole Iris (nee: Tilidetzke) Fuentes, age 49, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street). Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00—11:00 a.m.