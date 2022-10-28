Nicole I. Fuentes

July 13, 1973 – Oct. 22, 2022

RACINE—Nicole Iris (nee: Tilidetzke) Fuentes, age 49, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of her family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 following a 2-year battle with glioblastoma multiforme.

Nicole was born in Racine on July 13, 1973, to Jeffrey and Suzanne (nee: Vavra) Tilidetzke. She was a 1991 Honors graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to graduate cum laude in 1995 from UW-Parkside Spanish major (BA) and geology minor. While in her junior year at Park High, Nicole began dating the love of her life, Gabriel L. Fuentes. They were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church on May 25, 1996.

Passionate for education and children, Nicole has served the past 27 years as a primary teacher at Racine Montessori School, a vocation she truly loved. She was a longtime member of St. Richard’s Catholic Church and, more recently, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Outside of teaching and being together with family and friends, Nicole enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers (huge fan), geology and crafts, rock polishing, rock hounding, custom cakes and greeting cards, all of which she shared with her loved ones.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 27 years, Gabriel; their beloved sons: Diego (age 19) and Mateo (age 17); dad and mom, Jeff and Sue Tilidetzke; sister, Alison (Jamie) Jennings; nephew, Jameson; mother-in-law, San Juanita; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Noemi, Angel, Adrian and Ruben; miniature schnauzer girls, Millie and Liberty; many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, school family and friends, too numerous to mention all by name. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Iris Vavra, Robert and Alice Tilidetzke and Feliciano and Albina Ramirez; and miniature schnauzer girls, Sunshine, Sky and Harley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street) with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00—11:00 a.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to all our family and friends for the many thoughtful acts of kindness given during the past two years. May God bless all of you!

