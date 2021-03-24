October 1, 1944—March 19, 2021
CALEDONIA—Nickolaus Friedrich, 76, of Caledonia, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home. He was born on October 1, 1944 in Germany, born the son of Jakob and Agnes (nee Laudenbach) Friedrich. Nickolaus married the late Rita Fitzgerald.
Nickolaus had worked at Twin Disc in Racine as a machinist. Nickolaus enjoyed golfing, soccer, and bowling. He liked to go to the casino’s and also play bingo. He was a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Nickolaus will be deeply missed by his brothers: Karl, Marty, and Gerhard. He will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews: Karl, Stacey, Elfrieda, Jeff, Gerhard, Wendy, Christina, Paxton, Charlie, John, and Eric. Nickolaus is preceded in death by his parents Jakob and Agnes; wife Rita, daughter Gina, and three brothers: Jakob, John, and Jakob.
Funeral Services for Nickolaus will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
Racine, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.