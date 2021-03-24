October 1, 1944—March 19, 2021

CALEDONIA—Nickolaus Friedrich, 76, of Caledonia, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home. He was born on October 1, 1944 in Germany, born the son of Jakob and Agnes (nee Laudenbach) Friedrich. Nickolaus married the late Rita Fitzgerald.

Nickolaus had worked at Twin Disc in Racine as a machinist. Nickolaus enjoyed golfing, soccer, and bowling. He liked to go to the casino’s and also play bingo. He was a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Nickolaus will be deeply missed by his brothers: Karl, Marty, and Gerhard. He will be dearly missed by nieces and nephews: Karl, Stacey, Elfrieda, Jeff, Gerhard, Wendy, Christina, Paxton, Charlie, John, and Eric. Nickolaus is preceded in death by his parents Jakob and Agnes; wife Rita, daughter Gina, and three brothers: Jakob, John, and Jakob.

Funeral Services for Nickolaus will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

Racine, WI