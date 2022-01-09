Dec. 11, 1941—Jan. 3, 2022

RACINE—Nickey R. Nichols, 80 passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022 in his home.

He was born in Mauston, WI on December 11, 1941 to the late Lloyd and Evelyn (nee: Langer) Nichols.

Following high school, Nick proudly served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1962.

In July of 1971, Nick was married to Regina Ayres and they were blessed with 48 years of marriage. Sadly, Regina passed away July 25, 2019.

Nick was employed with AMC-Chrysler as a Supervisor until his retirement in 1994.

He is survived by his sons: Harvey (Barb) Hedden, Steve Hedden, Chris (Amy) Nichols and Nick E. Nichols; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Nichols; sisters: Karen Boggs, Pasty Rombalski, Cauleen Langenbach, Linda Haulk, Nancy Killipis; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Nick is preceded in death by his brothers Jerry, Dale, and Glenn Nichols.

In accordance with Nick’s wishes, private services will be held.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant.

262-552-9000